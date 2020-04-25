COVID-19: Malta is clearly setting an example for others to follow

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with health systems the world over, with some countries faring much better than others. But how do we measure relative success in handling COVID-19? Investment Migration Insider the #1 publication for investment migration, outlines the parameters of such a success and hails Malta as the country which has done the best job in containing and combating the pandemic.

Investment Migration Insider (IMI) reports that the first two metrics to consider, naturally, are the number of infections and the number of deaths so far discovered. Since none of the most common destinations for residence and citizenship by investment are “third-world” countries, we will initially take infection data at face value but we will also modulate that by taking the comprehensiveness of testing into account where such data is available.

As a rule of thumb, the higher the tests-per-million figure, the more credible the number of cases and deaths, simply because the more you test the more cases you find.

Tests-per-million is also a good proxy for judging the preparedness and capacity of a country’s healthcare and disease control systems, which, in turn, are a good proxy for the general performance-level of public services.

Antigua & Barbuda, at 31 deaths per million, looks like they have twice as good a grip on the situation as Portugal, which has 75 deaths per million. But Portugal has clearly discovered a far greater share of the COVID infections in their country than Antigua because the tests-per-million figure in Portugal is 27 times greater than that of Antigua. The key number to watch, therefore, is the deaths-per-tested ratio.

An even fairer comparison would also adjust the comparison to account for the number of those tested who turn out positive because a higher number of positives per thousand tests indicates testing is concentrated on those groups showing symptoms and those considered vulnerable.

In terms of deaths per million inhabitants, Spain has – by some distance – the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per million population, at 464, followed by Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Spain also has the highest number of cases per million, at 4,457, followed by Ireland (3,240), Italy (3,043), and the United States (2,475).

Vanuatu is the only country that has yet to record a single case of COVID-19 and, consequently, no deaths either. But we must note here that, although Vanuatu is testing, no official test figures for the country exist, which means there is a possibility that the virus is spreading undetected over a lack of testing. Having closed its borders early, however, there is a good chance the country will remain virus-free for a long time.

Similarly, four Caribbean countries – Dominica, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Grenada – while having detected a number of cases, have recorded no deaths. As in Vanuatu, there is good reason to believe there are large numbers of undetected cases, as testing has not been comprehensive. It would, therefore, be premature to declare the Caribbean countries “winners” of pandemic response.

Clearly, being an island and having a small population makes disease control much easier. You can test a greater share of your population more rapidly, and you are literally insulated from the rest of the world, which makes keeping track of the comings and goings at the border much easier.

In terms of testing, Malta appears to have done the best job, having already tested about 1 in 20 inhabitants. Worldwide, only three countries – Iceland, Faroe Islands, and the UAE – all but one of which have considerably smaller populations than Malta, have tested a greater share of their populations. Furthermore, only one in ten thousand of those tested have died, another great achievement.

Of course, we must point out here that as a country begins to test ever more widely, the death rates will fall. That happens because a greater share of the general population – as opposed to the symptomatic population – is being tested, lowering the chance that each subsequent test will result in a positive.

And Malta, thanks to its commendable efforts, have tested a greater share of its general population, resulting in a much lower deaths-per-tested rate. Yes, its deaths per million – at 0.01% – is higher than that of four Caribbean countries and Vanuatu. But those countries have, combined, barely tested a thousand people, while Malta has tested more than 26,000.

While we can only judge the true performance of responses to COVID-19 once a large enough representative sample of each population has been tested – many months, possibly years in the future – Malta is clearly setting an example for others to follow.

source: imidaily.com